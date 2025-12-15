2026 World Cup Ticket Prices

A breakdown of the ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament, as of Dec. 11, 2025, as listed by FIFA (all in U.S. dollars):
Category 1 — The highest-priced seats, located primarily in the lower tier
Category 2 — Positioned outside of Category 1 areas, available in both lower and upper tiers
Category 3 — Located outside of Category 1 and 2 areas, typically in the upper tier
Category 4: The most affordable category, located outside of Categories 1–3, and positioned in the upper tier (none listed by FIFA as available)
