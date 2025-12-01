2026 Giro to start in Bulgaria, be decided in the Dolomites, and finish in Rome

ROME (AP) — Next year’s Giro d’Italia will start with three stages in Bulgaria and will likely be decided in…

ROME (AP) — Next year’s Giro d’Italia will start with three stages in Bulgaria and will likely be decided in the Dolomites before the mostly ceremonial finish in Rome.

The route for the 109th Giro, scheduled for May 8-31, was presented in Rome on Monday.

It’s the 16th time the Italian Grand Tour is starting abroad.

After the opening in Bulgaria, the peloton will fly to Calabria to begin a climb up boot-shaped Italy, passing through Naples and a difficult ascent to Blockhaus in Abruzzo.

The race’s only time trial is a 40.2-kilometer (25-mile) individual race against the clock in Stage 10 from Viareggio to Massa along the Tuscan coast.

The toughest leg, known as the queen stage, is slated to be Stage 19 from Feltre to Alleghe going over five climbs including the Passo Giau, which marks the “Cima Coppi” as the race’s highest point at 2,233 meters (7,326 feet).

Then there are two ascents the next day to Piancavallo in the penultimate leg, which could decide the winner.

“This year we have designed a more modern Giro, with shorter stages that are no less demanding for the general classification contenders, alternating with stages that will suit riders looking to make an impact with long-range attacks,” race director Mauro Vegni said. “There will be seven summit finishes, the same number of stages for the sprinters.”

The nine-stage Women’s Giro will start in Cesenatico on May 30 and finish in Saluzzo on June 7. There are two summit finishes at Nevegal and Sestriere, with the latter stage including the famous climb to Colle delle Finestre.

Adam Yates and Elisa Longo Borghini won the Giro this year.

Yates is expected to try and defend his title, and could be joined by Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Jonas Vingegaard, the two-time Tour de France champion. Other challengers could include rising Mexican rider Isaac del Toro, who lost the lead to Yates in the penultimate stage this year, and Primoz Roglic, the 2023 Giro champion.

“The emotions I felt at the end of this (year’s) Giro were incredible and I really hope to experience them again,” Yates said.

