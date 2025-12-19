2025 Major League Baseball Luxury Tax Payrolls List

Final 2025 payrolls for the 30 major league teams for purposes of the luxury tax, as defined by baseball’s collective…

Final 2025 payrolls for the 30 major league teams for purposes of the luxury tax, as defined by baseball’s collective bargaining agreement and sent to clubs by the commissioner’s office.

Figures are for 40-man rosters and include the average annual values of contracts and $17,209,029 per club for benefits and extended benefits, which include items such as health and pension benefits; club medical costs; insurance; workman’s compensation, payroll, unemployment and Social Security taxes; spring training allowances; meal and tip money; All-Star game expenses; travel and moving expenses; postseason pay; and college scholarships. Also included is $1,666,667 per team for the pre-arbitration bonus pool.

Salaries include earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.

The luxury tax is assessed starting on the amount above $241 million.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia and Texas exceeded the threshold for the third or more consecutive season and pay at a 50% rate on the amount over $241 million but less than $261 million, a 62% rate on the amount over $261 million but less than $281 million, a 95% rate on the amount over $281 million but less than $301 million and a 110% rate on the amount above $301 million.

Houston pays a 30% rate on the amount over $241 million.

Boston, San Diego and Toronto pay a 20% rate on the amount over $241 million but less than $261 million, a 32% rate on the amount over $261 million but less than $281 million and a 62.5% rate on the amount over $281 million but less than $301 million.

