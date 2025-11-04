Zion Williamson out at least a week with a strained left hamstring, his latest injury trouble

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson will miss at least a week with a strained left hamstring, the latest injury…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson will miss at least a week with a strained left hamstring, the latest injury trouble for the New Orleans Pelicans forward.

The winless Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson had been diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain and would be evaluated again in seven to 10 days.

Williamson has played in five of the Pelicans’ six games this season, missing a loss to Boston because of a left foot bone bruise. He is averaging 22.8 points.

Williamson came into the season having missed more games (268) than he’s played (214) since being the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft.

