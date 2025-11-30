Zach Edey has career-high 32 points to lead Grizzlies past Kings 115-107

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zach Edey had a career-high 32 points and 17 rebounds to help the Memphis Grizzlies hold…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zach Edey had a career-high 32 points and 17 rebounds to help the Memphis Grizzlies hold off the Sacramento Kings 115-107 on Sunday night.

Edey recorded his third double-double of the season in 29 minutes, shooting 16 of 20 from the floor. He scored six points in the final 3 1/2 minutes to lead the Grizzlies to their fourth straight road win.

Cam Spencer had 16 points, Jaylen Wells scored 15 and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each had 13 points.

Playing without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies — who rallied from double-digit deficits in their previous two games — led much of the way and then had to hold off a late surge by the Kings.

Sacramento trailed by 13 in the third quarter before putting together a run to lead 87-83 going into the fourth quarter.

Memphis then went on a 14-2 run to begin the fourth, and trailed 101-99 before Edey closed it out down the stretch.

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 and made three 3-pointers for the Kings. Malik Monk scored 21. Zach LaVine added 19 points coming off a season-high 34 in a loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday.

Edey only shot one free throw, and nearly had his double-double by halftime.

