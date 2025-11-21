YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul predicts big win over 2-time heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua

MIAMI (AP) — Jake Paul brashly anticipates his brand won’t take a hit with his latest boxing venture. In fact,…

MIAMI (AP) — Jake Paul brashly anticipates his brand won’t take a hit with his latest boxing venture.

In fact, the YouTuber-turned-boxer expects his brand to flourish and predicts the outcome of his upcoming fight against recent world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will rival Buster Douglas’ knockout win over Mike Tyson in upset proportions.

Paul even predicts that the bout will end via a knockout victory in the fifth round.

Those are brash words indeed, considering that Paul won’t be facing a long-retired champion, former UFC belt holder, ex-NBA players or a fighter giving up 50 pounds.

Many in the boxing world question why the Paul-Joshua match scheduled for Dec. 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami was made. Paul and Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, came together Friday to officially announce the scheduled eight-round bout that will be shown on Netflix.

“I’m here to go out there and shock the world,” Paul said. “I know what I’m capable of. People say, ‘Oh he’s out of his mind.’ I’ve gotten to where I am today because of delusional optimism. No one thinks I’m going to win, so join the list and be ready to be shocked.”

Paul has a 12-1 record five years into his boxing career. His fight docket is highlighted by an eight-round decision over 58-year-old Tyson in an event that attracted 72,300 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The 28-year-old Paul also has victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., as well as retired UFC fighters Anderson Silva and Nate Díaz. In his second bout, Paul stopped former NBA player Nate Robinson in two rounds.

But Joshua offers a much different — and imposing — challenge. It’s true that Joshua’s aura of invincibility has waned following consecutive distance-lasting losses to reigning heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022, and in a fifth-round knockout loss against fellow Englishman Daniel Dubois last year.

But Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) possesses the punching arsenal that result in knockout wins. How Paul, who has fought primarily at the 200-pound cruiserweight class in the majority of his bouts, evades the shot that shatters his dream will be the narrative leading into the fight.

“He’s one of the best heavyweights ever,” Paul said. “But I believe that fighting a smaller man is oftentimes harder for a heavyweight because of the speed difference and because of the foot speed, because of the angles. All that power is great. I just have to avoid that one shot. I believe that I can do that. I know I can pick him apart and score points.”

It will be Joshua’s first bout since the loss to Dubois in September 2024. During his ring break, the 36-year-old Joshua also underwent elbow surgery.

“You can’t underestimate anyone. I’m going to take him seriously,” Joshua said. “After a year out, I’ve realigned a lot in my life. I got my focus back to where it needs to be.”

Joshua acknowledged that anything short of a quick knockout win will be perceived as additional erosion of his standing among the elite heavyweights.

“I’ve seen it. I’ve heard it,” Joshua said. “As I said to Jake respectfully, I need to cut him up. I need to break him up and I need to hurt him. That’s just what we do.”

Paul originally was scheduled to face lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in an exhibition Nov. 14 at the Kaseya Center. But the event was canceled after a civil lawsuit filed against Davis by a former girlfriend included accusations of aggravated battery, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

“Joshua was always in the plans after Gervonta,” Paul said. “We just started talking to members of his camp.”

