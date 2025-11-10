‘You tried to make me look like a fascist’: PSG keeper Chevalier denies far-right support

PARIS (AP) — PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier defended himself on Monday against suggestions he supports the far-right after he appeared…

PARIS (AP) — PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier defended himself on Monday against suggestions he supports the far-right after he appeared to have liked a controversial video on social media.

Chevalier came under heavy criticism and was targeted with insults online by some internet users who spotted over the weekend that he had liked an old video of a former French conservative lawmaker saying that he would rather vote for the far-right National Rally than for the left-wing candidate at an election.

In a long message posted on Instagram after his club won 3-2 at Lyon to stay at the top of the Ligue 1 standings on Sunday, Chevalier said he did not share the political views expressed in the video.

“It’s depressing to know that while scrolling and accidentally liking a post without even realizing it, you wake up from your nap to get ready for the match and find out that your image has been dragged through the mud from top to bottom for an accidental action. It pisses me off,” the PSG goalkeeper wrote. ”But it’s certain that anyone who knows me knows very well that I’m someone whose parents and family have taught me values and respect, and that I would never allow myself to think such things.”

“You tried to make me look like a fascist, and it’s not just me you targeted, but my entire family,” Chevalier added.

PSG signed Chevalier from Lille this summer on a five-year contract.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.