Yarde challenges Benavidez for light-heavy title in Riyadh and Norman Jr faces Haney

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — London native Anthony Yarde gets a third shot at a light-heavyweight world title when he faces WBC champion David Benavidez on Saturday night in the Saudi Arabian capital.

Yarde (27-3, 24 KOs) was stopped in the 11th round by WBO champion Sergey Kovalev in 2019 and couldn’t get out of the eighth round against Artur Beterbiev in 2023 with the WBC, WBO and IBF titles on the line.

“I keep hearing this saying — three times a charm or third-time lucky,” the 34-year-old Yarde said. “I don’t really believe in luck but I feel like I’m a better fighter now, a bit more experienced. This is my time, my moment.”

The undefeated Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) said there’s “a lot at stake” in the bout.

“Anthony Yarde, he’s trying to capture a world title. I’m trying to capture all the titles and unify all the titles in the light-heavyweight division,” Benavidez said.

“I’ve never overlooked anybody, that’s why I’m in the position where I’m at now,” the Arizona native added. “I’ve given Anthony all the respect he deserves. I’ve studied him for a long, long time. I’m extremely ready for whatever he brings to the table.”

Brian Norman Jr. vs. Devin Haney

WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) faces former two-division world champion Devin Haney (32-0, 15 KOs) in the all-American co-main event.

“I truly feel like either you’ve got it or you don’t,” Norman said. “He’s done wonderful things in his time period. But it’s time for another face to come up here and do his own thing. … (Haney) is going to sleep.”

Haney is still trying to move past his fight with Ryan Garcia in April 2024. Garcia dropped Haney three times but Garcia’s victory was later declared a no-contest because he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Haney is a former lightweight (135 lbs) and super lightweight (140 lbs) world champion. He beat Jose Carlos Ramirez by unanimous decision in a 12-round welterweight (147 lbs) bout in Times Square in February.

British fighter Conor Benn could be in line for Saturday’s winner.

How to watch?

The event will be streamed on DAZN pay-per-view. The Norman-Haney ring walks are expected at 8 p.m. ET (0100 GMT Sunday), which is 4 a.m. local time in Riyadh. The Benavidez-Yarde ring walks will follow about one hour later.

