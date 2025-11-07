Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Nov. 7 EAST Bryant 64, Cornell 38 Colgate 66, Ithaca 45 Dartmouth 52, Boston University 50 Drexel 71, Marist…

Friday, Nov. 7

EAST

Bryant 64, Cornell 38

Colgate 66, Ithaca 45

Dartmouth 52, Boston University 50

Drexel 71, Marist 61

Eastern Michigan 70, Canisius 39

Harvard 61, St. John’s 56

NJIT 82, Fordham 78

Navy 68, Delaware 61

Northeastern 75, Yale 64

Penn 105, King’s College 31

Penn State 82, Cincinnati 77

Rhode Island 84, Merrimack 46

Robert Morris 70, Akron 61

Saint Joseph’s 63, Maine 62

St. Bonaventure 74, Niagara 56

Stony Brook 91, Molloy 59

Syracuse 64, Albany 45

Temple 86, George Washington 50

Towson 100, Frostburg State 37

West Virginia 88, Kent State 47

SOUTH

Appalachian State 110, Bob Jones 35

Belmont 83, Brown 61

Charleston 80, Charleston Southern 65

Delta State 76, Louisiana 68

Liberty 69, East Carolina 53

Louisiana-Monroe 70, Louisiana Tech 62

Mississippi State 88, Georgia State 62

Morehead State 84, Bellarmine 68

Old Dominion 106, Elizabeth City 32

Ole Miss 84, Alabama A&M 45

SIU Edwardsville 56, Eastern Kentucky 51

South Carolina 114, Bowling Green 47

South Florida 79, LIU 72

Southern Miss 92, William Carey 80

Tennessee 97, East Tennessee State 47

Tennessee Tech 59, Jackson State 53

UNC Wilmington 78, North Carolina Central 68

Wright State 85, Tennessee State 80

MIDWEST

Columbia 74, Butler 69, OT

Gonzaga 81, North Dakota State 66

Indiana 72, UIC 56

Miami (OH) 88, Cedarville 49

Milwaukee 76, Northern Illinois 65

Minnesota 99, Manhattan 36

Murray State 79, Southern Indiana 77

South Dakota 75, Air Force 50

South Dakota State 79, Rice 65

Xavier 62, Purdue Fort Wayne 61

Youngstown State 65, North Dakota 58

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 69, Incarnate Word 56

Arkansas 101, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49

Arkansas State 87, Tarleton State 77, OT

Central Arkansas 115, Lyon College 43

Memphis 64, Little Rock 62

Missouri State 69, UT Arlington 53

North Texas 89, Grambling State 49

Texas 85, Richmond 56

UT Rio Grande Valley 110, Arlington Baptist 36

FAR WEST

Montana State 86, Portland 72

Oregon State 86, Corban 45

Saint Mary’s 67, Chico State 49

UC Davis 89, Idaho 76

UC San Diego 72, Denver 54

Utah 90, Utah State 53

Wyoming 72, Long Beach State 39

