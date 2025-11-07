Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Nov. 7
EAST
Bryant 64, Cornell 38
Colgate 66, Ithaca 45
Dartmouth 52, Boston University 50
Drexel 71, Marist 61
Eastern Michigan 70, Canisius 39
Harvard 61, St. John’s 56
NJIT 82, Fordham 78
Navy 68, Delaware 61
Northeastern 75, Yale 64
Penn 105, King’s College 31
Penn State 82, Cincinnati 77
Rhode Island 84, Merrimack 46
Robert Morris 70, Akron 61
Saint Joseph’s 63, Maine 62
St. Bonaventure 74, Niagara 56
Stony Brook 91, Molloy 59
Syracuse 64, Albany 45
Temple 86, George Washington 50
Towson 100, Frostburg State 37
West Virginia 88, Kent State 47
SOUTH
Appalachian State 110, Bob Jones 35
Belmont 83, Brown 61
Charleston 80, Charleston Southern 65
Delta State 76, Louisiana 68
Liberty 69, East Carolina 53
Louisiana-Monroe 70, Louisiana Tech 62
Mississippi State 88, Georgia State 62
Morehead State 84, Bellarmine 68
Old Dominion 106, Elizabeth City 32
Ole Miss 84, Alabama A&M 45
SIU Edwardsville 56, Eastern Kentucky 51
South Carolina 114, Bowling Green 47
South Florida 79, LIU 72
Southern Miss 92, William Carey 80
Tennessee 97, East Tennessee State 47
Tennessee Tech 59, Jackson State 53
UNC Wilmington 78, North Carolina Central 68
Wright State 85, Tennessee State 80
MIDWEST
Columbia 74, Butler 69, OT
Gonzaga 81, North Dakota State 66
Indiana 72, UIC 56
Miami (OH) 88, Cedarville 49
Milwaukee 76, Northern Illinois 65
Minnesota 99, Manhattan 36
Murray State 79, Southern Indiana 77
South Dakota 75, Air Force 50
South Dakota State 79, Rice 65
Xavier 62, Purdue Fort Wayne 61
Youngstown State 65, North Dakota 58
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 69, Incarnate Word 56
Arkansas 101, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49
Arkansas State 87, Tarleton State 77, OT
Central Arkansas 115, Lyon College 43
Memphis 64, Little Rock 62
Missouri State 69, UT Arlington 53
North Texas 89, Grambling State 49
Texas 85, Richmond 56
UT Rio Grande Valley 110, Arlington Baptist 36
FAR WEST
Montana State 86, Portland 72
Oregon State 86, Corban 45
Saint Mary’s 67, Chico State 49
UC Davis 89, Idaho 76
UC San Diego 72, Denver 54
Utah 90, Utah State 53
Wyoming 72, Long Beach State 39
