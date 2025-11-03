Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Nov. 3
EAST
Army 86, Pace 50
Binghamton 86, SUNY-Geneseo 35
Bryant 71, Central Connecticut 50
Delaware 83, Bloomsburg 59
Duquesne 89, St. Francis (PA) 60
Fordham 60, Adelphi 51
George Washington 86, District of Columbia 47
Holy Cross 72, Boston College 71
Iona 65, Mercy 50
LIU 75, Northeastern 60
Marshall 53, Buffalo 39
Maryland 80, Loyola (MD) 26
Monmouth 81, Chestnut Hill 42
NJIT 64, Sacred Heart 51
New Hampshire 72, Worcester State 32
Penn State 83, Bucknell 55
Quinnipiac 65, Boston University 55
Rhode Island 56, Manhattan 38
Rutgers 79, Wagner 50
St. Bonaventure 82, Mansfield 34
St. John’s 68, Le Moyne 53
Temple 94, George Mason 85, OT
UMBC 90, Stevenson 49
UMass Lowell 54, Saint Anselm 50
Villanova 70, Lafayette 38
West Virginia 83, Purdue Fort Wayne 47
SOUTH
Alabama 82, Stetson 73
Appalachian State 65, Western Michigan 45
Arkansas-Pine Bluff 69, Memphis 64
Auburn 71, Charlotte 58, OT
Austin Peay 115, Sewanee 46
Baylor 58, Duke 52
Bellarmine 77, Spalding 51
Bowling Green 82, Louisiana 67
Charleston 135, Covenant 41
Chattanooga 82, King (TN) 34
Clemson 76, USC Upstate 38
East Carolina 82, UNC Wilmington 63
Eastern Kentucky 95, Transylvania 41
Elon 65, East Tennessee State 56, OT
Florida 96, North Florida 62
Florida State 112, Florida A&M 39
Furman 85, North Greenville 27
Georgia 73, Alabama State 44
Georgia Southern 98, Central Michigan 72
Georgia State 108, Oglethorpe 59
High Point 84, Johnson C. Smith 26
Jackson State 117, Mississippi University for Women 40
Jacksonville 86, Charleston Southern 84, OT
Jacksonville State 92, LaGrange 35
James Madison 80, Kent State 48
Kentucky 75, Morehead State 59
Louisiana-Monroe 80, Eastern Michigan 73
McNeese 100, Pensacola Christian 38
Mercer 48, UNC Asheville 39
Miami (FL) 83, Hofstra 48
Miami (OH) 63, Coastal Carolina 53
Middle Tennessee 59, Tennessee State 53
Mississippi State 66, Davidson 57
Murray State 102, Trevecca Nazarene 61
Nicholls State 72, Alcorn State 66
North Alabama 57, Tennessee-Martin 54
North Carolina 90, North Carolina Central 42
Ole Miss 87, Norfolk State 46
Presbyterian 113, Warren Wilson 45
Queens 58, Gardner-Webb 47
Samford 75, Montevallo 53
South Alabama 87, Akron 63
South Carolina 94, Grand Canyon 54
South Florida 81, Florida International 56
Southeastern Louisiana 105, Centenary College of Louisiana 49
Southern Miss 77, Northern Illinois 56
Tennessee Tech 92, University of the Cumberlands 67
Troy 88, Toledo 51
Tulane 74, Campbell 72
UCF 75, Bethune-Cookman 36
UMass 58, Old Dominion 52
Vanderbilt 74, California 65
Wake Forest 71, Radford 64
West Alabama 62, UAB 59
Wofford 126, Converse 65
MIDWEST
Butler 74, Wright State 53
Cleveland State 71, Chicago State 49
Drake 83, Eastern Illinois 65
Green Bay 85, Wisconsin-Stevens Point 37
IUPUI 67, Indiana State 64
Illinois State 87, Dayton 76
Iowa 86, Southern University 51
Iowa State 85, St. Thomas 36
Kansas State 100, Omaha 35
Loyola Chicago 59, Milwaukee 55
Marquette 89, Winthrop 57
Missouri 78, Central Arkansas 71
Missouri State 70, Saint Louis 66
Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46
North Dakota State 63, Northern Iowa 49
Oakland 90, Cleary 32
Purdue 67, Fairleigh Dickinson 48
Robert Morris 78, UIC 63
SIU Edwardsville 96, Missouri Baptist 47
South Dakota 104, York College (NE) 33
South Dakota State 78, Creighton 62
Southern Indiana 85, Franklin 45
Wichita State 96, Lincoln (MO) 42
Youngstown State 104, Thiel 33
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 103, Howard Payne 33
Ball State 68, Arkansas State 66
East Texas A&M 113, North Texas at Dallas 48
Little Rock 99, Central Baptist College 41
North Texas 106, Oklahoma Christian 36
Ohio 72, Texas State 66
Oklahoma 84, Belmont 67
Oklahoma State 109, New Orleans 48
Oral Roberts 97, Friends 65
Sam Houston 58, Southwestern Christian 39
Stephen F. Austin 85, Nelson 54
Tarleton State 90, Schreiner 35
Texas 123, Incarnate Word 51
Texas A&M-CC 100, College of Biblical Studies 30
Texas Tech 78, North Carolina A&T 40
UT Rio Grande Valley 64, St Marys (TX) 46
UTEP 84, Prairie View A&M 60
FAR WEST
Air Force 59, Denver 50
Boise State 59, Eastern Oregon 51
California Baptist 56, UC Riverside 53
Fresno State 87, Fresno Pacific 38
Idaho 87, Washington State 85
San Diego 92, Bethesda 23
Utah 88, Sioux Falls 62
Washington 90, Seattle 43
___
