Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Nov. 3

EAST

Army 86, Pace 50

Binghamton 86, SUNY-Geneseo 35

Bryant 71, Central Connecticut 50

Delaware 83, Bloomsburg 59

Duquesne 89, St. Francis (PA) 60

Fordham 60, Adelphi 51

George Washington 86, District of Columbia 47

Holy Cross 72, Boston College 71

Iona 65, Mercy 50

LIU 75, Northeastern 60

Marshall 53, Buffalo 39

Maryland 80, Loyola (MD) 26

Monmouth 81, Chestnut Hill 42

NJIT 64, Sacred Heart 51

New Hampshire 72, Worcester State 32

Penn State 83, Bucknell 55

Quinnipiac 65, Boston University 55

Rhode Island 56, Manhattan 38

Rutgers 79, Wagner 50

St. Bonaventure 82, Mansfield 34

St. John’s 68, Le Moyne 53

Temple 94, George Mason 85, OT

UMBC 90, Stevenson 49

UMass Lowell 54, Saint Anselm 50

Villanova 70, Lafayette 38

West Virginia 83, Purdue Fort Wayne 47

SOUTH

Alabama 82, Stetson 73

Appalachian State 65, Western Michigan 45

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 69, Memphis 64

Auburn 71, Charlotte 58, OT

Austin Peay 115, Sewanee 46

Baylor 58, Duke 52

Bellarmine 77, Spalding 51

Bowling Green 82, Louisiana 67

Charleston 135, Covenant 41

Chattanooga 82, King (TN) 34

Clemson 76, USC Upstate 38

East Carolina 82, UNC Wilmington 63

Eastern Kentucky 95, Transylvania 41

Elon 65, East Tennessee State 56, OT

Florida 96, North Florida 62

Florida State 112, Florida A&M 39

Furman 85, North Greenville 27

Georgia 73, Alabama State 44

Georgia Southern 98, Central Michigan 72

Georgia State 108, Oglethorpe 59

High Point 84, Johnson C. Smith 26

Jackson State 117, Mississippi University for Women 40

Jacksonville 86, Charleston Southern 84, OT

Jacksonville State 92, LaGrange 35

James Madison 80, Kent State 48

Kentucky 75, Morehead State 59

Louisiana-Monroe 80, Eastern Michigan 73

McNeese 100, Pensacola Christian 38

Mercer 48, UNC Asheville 39

Miami (FL) 83, Hofstra 48

Miami (OH) 63, Coastal Carolina 53

Middle Tennessee 59, Tennessee State 53

Mississippi State 66, Davidson 57

Murray State 102, Trevecca Nazarene 61

Nicholls State 72, Alcorn State 66

North Alabama 57, Tennessee-Martin 54

North Carolina 90, North Carolina Central 42

Ole Miss 87, Norfolk State 46

Presbyterian 113, Warren Wilson 45

Queens 58, Gardner-Webb 47

Samford 75, Montevallo 53

South Alabama 87, Akron 63

South Carolina 94, Grand Canyon 54

South Florida 81, Florida International 56

Southeastern Louisiana 105, Centenary College of Louisiana 49

Southern Miss 77, Northern Illinois 56

Tennessee Tech 92, University of the Cumberlands 67

Troy 88, Toledo 51

Tulane 74, Campbell 72

UCF 75, Bethune-Cookman 36

UMass 58, Old Dominion 52

Vanderbilt 74, California 65

Wake Forest 71, Radford 64

West Alabama 62, UAB 59

Wofford 126, Converse 65

MIDWEST

Butler 74, Wright State 53

Cleveland State 71, Chicago State 49

Drake 83, Eastern Illinois 65

Green Bay 85, Wisconsin-Stevens Point 37

IUPUI 67, Indiana State 64

Illinois State 87, Dayton 76

Iowa 86, Southern University 51

Iowa State 85, St. Thomas 36

Kansas State 100, Omaha 35

Loyola Chicago 59, Milwaukee 55

Marquette 89, Winthrop 57

Missouri 78, Central Arkansas 71

Missouri State 70, Saint Louis 66

Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46

North Dakota State 63, Northern Iowa 49

Oakland 90, Cleary 32

Purdue 67, Fairleigh Dickinson 48

Robert Morris 78, UIC 63

SIU Edwardsville 96, Missouri Baptist 47

South Dakota 104, York College (NE) 33

South Dakota State 78, Creighton 62

Southern Indiana 85, Franklin 45

Wichita State 96, Lincoln (MO) 42

Youngstown State 104, Thiel 33

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 103, Howard Payne 33

Ball State 68, Arkansas State 66

East Texas A&M 113, North Texas at Dallas 48

Little Rock 99, Central Baptist College 41

North Texas 106, Oklahoma Christian 36

Ohio 72, Texas State 66

Oklahoma 84, Belmont 67

Oklahoma State 109, New Orleans 48

Oral Roberts 97, Friends 65

Sam Houston 58, Southwestern Christian 39

Stephen F. Austin 85, Nelson 54

Tarleton State 90, Schreiner 35

Texas 123, Incarnate Word 51

Texas A&M-CC 100, College of Biblical Studies 30

Texas Tech 78, North Carolina A&T 40

UT Rio Grande Valley 64, St Marys (TX) 46

UTEP 84, Prairie View A&M 60

FAR WEST

Air Force 59, Denver 50

Boise State 59, Eastern Oregon 51

California Baptist 56, UC Riverside 53

Fresno State 87, Fresno Pacific 38

Idaho 87, Washington State 85

San Diego 92, Bethesda 23

Utah 88, Sioux Falls 62

Washington 90, Seattle 43

