Winnipeg visits Los Angeles after Connor’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (9-3, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (5-4-4, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Los Angeles Kings after Kyle Connor scored two goals in the Jets’ 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Los Angeles has a 5-4-4 record overall and a 0-3-2 record in home games. The Kings have a -5 scoring differential, with 36 total goals scored and 41 conceded.

Winnipeg is 9-3 overall and 4-0-0 on the road. The Jets have scored 45 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank fifth in the league.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Jets won the previous meeting 3-2. Mark Scheifele scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has five goals and four assists for the Kings. Corey Perry has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Scheifele has nine goals and 11 assists for the Jets. Vladislav Namestnikov has scored six goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-2-4, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Jets: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

