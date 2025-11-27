Williams and Gillespie power Suns to a 112-100 win over Kings and improve to 3-0 in NBA Cup

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Mark Williams had 21 points and 16 rebounds, Collin Gillespie also scored 21 points and the Phoenix…

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Mark Williams had 21 points and 16 rebounds, Collin Gillespie also scored 21 points and the Phoenix Suns jumped to a big early lead before beating the Sacramento Kings 112-100 on Wednesday night.

The 7-foot Williams shot 9 of 12 from the field and had nine offensive rebounds, dominating in the paint. Gillespie added nine assists.

The Suns improved to 3-0 in the NBA Cup standings. The Kings fell to 0-3.

The Suns never trailed, jumping to a 41-16 lead in the first quarter after taking advantage of the sloppy Kings, who had seven turnovers. Devin Booker had 12 points while Gillespie – making his first start of the season – scored 11.

Booker finished with 19 points despite shooting 6 of 22 from the field.

Phoenix led by 22 points at halftime, but Sacramento rallied to cut the deficit to 83-73 entering the fourth quarter. The Suns scored the first seven points of the fourth to regain control.

Sacramento was led by Russell Westbrook and Keegan Murray, who both scored 19. Malik Monk scored 15 off the bench.

Phoenix took a 67-45 lead into the halftime break.

Up next

Suns: At Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Kings: At Utah Jazz on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.