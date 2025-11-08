Will Smith scores tiebreaking goal late in 3rd period as Sharks beat Jets 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Will Smith scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and the San Jose…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Will Smith scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Friday night.

Macklin Celebrini had a goal and an assist to move into the NHL scoring lead, and Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 32 saves for his third win in four starts. The Sharks extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1).

Josh Morrissey scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots. The Jets have lost two straight.

On a scramble in front of the net, Hellebuyck stopped Celebrini’s attempt from the left side of the net. However, the puck sat in front of the line behind him, and Smith tapped it in from the right side with 4:21 remaining.

Celebrini’s assist was his league-high 23rd point (nine goals, 14 assists) of the season.

The Sharks outshot the Jets 11-9 in a scoreless second period with no penalties.

Morrissey gave the Jets a 1-0 lead with 7:26 remaining in the opening period with a long slap shot from the left point.

Celebrini tied it 1:12 later on a breakaway as he skated in on Hellebuyck and t ucked a backhander around his left pad.

