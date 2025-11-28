Will Smith scores as the Sharks edge the Canucks 3-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Will Smith and William Eklund each scored a power-play goal, helping the San Jose Sharks…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Will Smith and William Eklund each scored a power-play goal, helping the San Jose Sharks top the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Friday.

Adam Gaudette also scored as San Jose won for the fourth time in six games. Macklin Celebrini had two assists, and Yaroslav Askarov stopped 32 shots.

Vancouver dropped to 1-1-0 on a challenging four-game trip. Brock Boeser and Elias Petterson scored for the Canucks, and Nikita Tolopilo made 21 saves in his second start this season and fourth of his career.

Vancouver had a late 6-on-4 opportunity after pulling Tolopilo with Celebrini in the penalty box. But San Jose held on.

The Canucks grabbed an early lead when Boeser scored his ninth goal of the season on the team’s second shot 4:28 into the first.

The Sharks responded with Smith’s power-play goal at 9:25. Celebrini dumped the puck to Alexander Wennberg on the right side of the net, and Wennberg dished it to Smith on the other side.

Elias Petterson put Vancouver ahead 2-1 in the second with his eighth goal. Petterson’s shot appeared to deflect off Askarov’s right skate before going in.

The Sharks had a 5-on-3 advantage later in the period and tied it on Eklund’s sixth goal.

San Jose made it 3-2 moments later when Philipp Kurashev passed to Gaudette behind the net, and Gaudette quickly slipped it past Tolopilo. The officials didn’t initially signal a score, but replay confirmed the goal.

Up next

Canucks: Face the Kings in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Sharks: At Vegas on Saturday.

