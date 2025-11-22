Wild visit the Jets after Boldy’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (11-7-4, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (12-8, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

Minnesota Wild (11-7-4, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (12-8, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Winnipeg Jets after Matthew Boldy scored two goals in the Wild’s 5-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Winnipeg has gone 12-8 overall with a 3-2-0 record against the Central Division. The Jets have given up 56 goals while scoring 66 for a +10 scoring differential.

Minnesota has an 11-7-4 record overall and a 2-2-1 record in Central Division games. The Wild have a 2-1-4 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Jets won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 11 goals and 17 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Boldy has 13 goals and 12 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

