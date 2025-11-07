Wild visit the Islanders after Boldy’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (5-7-3, in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (6-5-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York; Friday,…

Minnesota Wild (5-7-3, in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (6-5-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -135, Wild +113; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the New York Islanders after Matthew Boldy scored two goals in the Wild’s 4-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

New York is 6-5-2 overall and 4-2-1 in home games. The Islanders have a 3-1-0 record in one-goal games.

Minnesota is 2-4-1 on the road and 5-7-3 overall. The Wild have conceded 55 goals while scoring 42 for a -13 scoring differential.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has nine goals and six assists for the Islanders. Matthew Schaefer has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Marcus Johansson has six goals and seven assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Wild: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

