Wild visit the Hurricanes after shootout victory

Minnesota Wild (5-6-3, in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (8-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Minnesota Wild after the Wild beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime.

Carolina has a 3-1-0 record in home games and an 8-4 record overall. The Hurricanes have a 3-1-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Minnesota has a 2-3-1 record in road games and a 5-6-3 record overall. The Wild have scored 17 power-play goals, which leads the league.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Blake has three goals and five assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has eight goals and 10 assists for the Wild. Marcus Johansson has scored six goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Wild: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.4 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

