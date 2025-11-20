Wild aim to keep win streak alive, visit the Penguins

Minnesota Wild (10-7-4, in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (10-5-4, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Wild (10-7-4, in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (10-5-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild are looking to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh has a 10-5-4 record overall and a 5-2-1 record on its home ice. The Penguins have a 10-2-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

Minnesota has a 3-4-1 record on the road and a 10-7-4 record overall. The Wild have gone 2-1-4 in games decided by a single goal.

The teams match up Friday for the second time this season. The Penguins won the previous matchup 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has six goals and 17 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Marcus Johansson has seven goals and 10 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

