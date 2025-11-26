Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 54, Glenmora 49
Barbe 55, Jennings 24
Covington 36, East St. John 31
Easton 34, Hahnville 28
Hannan 53, Lafayette 42
Independence 70, Mount Hermon 10
Karr 40, Vigor, Ala. 34
Midland 46, LaGrange 44
Midland 78, Simpson 76
Northshore 51, Ben Franklin 26
Ouachita Parish 52, Ponchatoula 46
Rayville 48, Carencro 27
Richwood 53, Minden 33
South Lafourche 45, Discovery 18
Southern Lab 64, Prairieville 40
St. Thomas More 43, St. Amant 28
Sulphur 56, Washington-Marion 26
Terrebonne 58, De La Salle 38
Tioga 44, Peabody 37
University 58, Destrehan 37
Ville Platte 57, Oakdale 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.