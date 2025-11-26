Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alexandria 54, Glenmora 49 Barbe 55, Jennings 24 Covington 36, East St. John 31 Easton 34, Hahnville…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 54, Glenmora 49

Barbe 55, Jennings 24

Covington 36, East St. John 31

Easton 34, Hahnville 28

Hannan 53, Lafayette 42

Independence 70, Mount Hermon 10

Karr 40, Vigor, Ala. 34

Midland 46, LaGrange 44

Midland 78, Simpson 76

Northshore 51, Ben Franklin 26

Ouachita Parish 52, Ponchatoula 46

Rayville 48, Carencro 27

Richwood 53, Minden 33

South Lafourche 45, Discovery 18

Southern Lab 64, Prairieville 40

St. Thomas More 43, St. Amant 28

Sulphur 56, Washington-Marion 26

Terrebonne 58, De La Salle 38

Tioga 44, Peabody 37

University 58, Destrehan 37

Ville Platte 57, Oakdale 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.