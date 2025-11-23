Wedgewood, Makar lead NHL-best Avalanche to 9th straight win, 1-0 over Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Scott Wedgewood made 22 saves for his first shutout and the Colorado Avalanche extended their winning streak…

CHICAGO (AP) — Scott Wedgewood made 22 saves for his first shutout and the Colorado Avalanche extended their winning streak to nine games with a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.

Cale Makar scored late in the second period for the NHL-leading Avalanche, whose run is the team’s longest since winning nine straight March 4-24, 2024. Colorado improved to 16-1-5 and has points in 13 straight (11-0-2) since its lone regulation loss at Boston on Oct. 25.

Spencer Knight made 25 saves for the Blackhawks, losers of three straight following a six-game (5-0-1) point streak.

Wedgewood’s ninth career shutout gave the Avalanche two in two nights. Colorado was coming of a 3-0 win at Nashville on Saturday behind Mackenzie Blackwood’s 35 saves.

Wedgewood, a backup during most of his career, leads the NHL with 13 wins and entered with a league-best 2.23 goals-against average.

Makar leads NHL defensemen with nine goals and with 29 points. Tristen Nielsen, skating in his fourth NHL game, set up Makar’s goal for his first point.

The Blackhawks dominated the scoreless first period, outshooting Colorado 11-2 and testing Wedgewood on several close-in chances. His sharpest save might have been on Ryan Green, who fired a one-timer when he was alone in the crease with 5:42 left.

The Avalanche pushed back in the second and outshot Chicago 19-1.

Makar finally connected with 1:39 left in the second on Colorado’s 19th shot of the game, firing in a rebound from the left circle. The goal was set up when Knight’s clearing pass was picked off by Nielsen in the slot, then Nielsen turned and took a first shot from the right circle.

Chicago pressured late in the third, but Wedgewood made several close-in saves, including a point-blank stop on Frank Nazar with 43 seconds left and Knight pulled for an extra attacker.

