Warriors visit Nuggets Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Golden State Warriors (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors travel to face the Golden State Warriors in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Denver finished 50-32 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Nuggets averaged 120.8 points per game last season, 17.9 from the free-throw line and 36 from deep.

Golden State finished 48-34 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Warriors averaged 29.1 assists per game on 40.8 made field goals last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 24 the Warriors won 137-131 in overtime led by 42 points from Stephen Curry, while Aaron Gordon scored 50 points for the Nuggets.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Warriors: Alex Toohey: day to day (knee), Stephen Curry: day to day (illness), De’Anthony Melton: out (knee), Draymond Green: day to day (rib), Jimmy Butler III: day to day (back).

