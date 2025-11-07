Warriors’ Stephen Curry misses 2nd straight game due to illness

DENVER (AP) — Stephen Curry missed his second straight game with an illness when the Golden State Warriors played the…

DENVER (AP) — Stephen Curry missed his second straight game with an illness when the Golden State Warriors played the Nuggets in Denver on Friday night.

Draymond Green (ribs) and Jimmy Butler (back) returned to the Warriors’ lineup after missing the Warriors’ 121-116 loss to Sacramento on Tuesday night when Butler also was sidelined.

“Steph’s good, feeling a little better today,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said before tipoff.

Kerr said he has only exchanged texts with Curry, whom he hopes can return to the Warriors’ lineup Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.

“I think we’ll just say questionable,” Kerr said. “Until I’ve spoken with him and really get a feel, it’s hard to say.”

