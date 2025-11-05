Warriors’ Curry, Butler, Green out; Kings’ LaVine, Sabonis sidelined

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green joined star Stephen Curry on the injured list as the Golden…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green joined star Stephen Curry on the injured list as the Golden State Warriors visited the Sacramento Kings in a matchup of teams missing several top players.

Curry was sick following Tuesday night’s win over Phoenix and was ruled out for the game in Sacramento on Wednesday night. Coach Steve Kerr said before the game against the Kings that Curry reported the symptoms got worse overnight but is hopeful he will recover soon. Golden State’s next game is Friday night at Denver.

The Warriors then ruled out Butler with a back injury and Green with injured ribs, giving rookie Will Richard and Moses Moody their first starts of the season. Kerr said that both Butler and Green are day to day.

“We’re really just trying to put a good 48 minutes together,” Kerr said. “I’m excited. These games obviously, it’s more difficult when you’re missing your stars. But it’s a great opportunity for a lot of guys.”

Kerr said it was challenging missing all three of his stars in the same game but that playing nine games in the first 16, including a third set of back to backs contributed to this.

“The schedule kind of caught up to us,” Kerr said. “The hope would be going forward that when those guys miss games it’s not at the same time because that puts you behind the eight ball.”

Sacramento is dealing with its own injuries with leading scorer Zach LaVine ruled out with a back injury and center Domantas Sabonis sidelined with bruised ribs. The Kings were already missing forward Keegan Murray, who has been out after surgery on his left thumb in the preseason

Coach Doug Christie said he didn’t know how much time Sabonis would miss.

“Domas is as tough as they come,” he said. “Unfortunate first and foremost, because we need him on the floor. But when it comes to injuries, hurt and injured are two totally different things. When you’re injured, it’s tough. Having ribs before, breathing is tough.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.