Wallstedt makes 36 saves, Boldy has goal and assist in Wild’s 2-0 win over Flames

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jesper Wallstedt made 36 saves for his second career NHL shutout, Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist and the Minnesota Wild beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Sunday night.

Kirill Kaprizov added an empty-net goal, and Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists.

Making consecutive starts for the first time in his career, Wallstedt backstopped the Wild to their fourth victory in five games. The 22-year-old Swede is the backup to Filip Gustavsson, who signed a five-year, $34 million extension Oct. 4.

Devin Cooley made 17 saves for Calgary. The Flames have lost two in a row.

Wallstedt kept the game scoreless five minutes into the second period with a skate save on Jonathan Huberdeau’s breakaway. Minnesota then broke through after a crisp passing display set up Boldy alone in front of the net.

From deep in his own zone, Jared Spurgeon fired a long outlet to Eriksson Ek, who dropped it for Marcus Johansson just inside the blue line. Johansson hit Boldy, who ripped a forehand past Cooley with 6:13 left in the second.

After Minnesota killed off two power plays in the game’s final 10 minutes, Kaprizov scored into the empty net with 50 seconds to play.

Up next

Flames: At St. Louis, both on Tuesday night.

Wild: Host San Jose on Tuesday night.

