Kylian Mbappe scores two more as Real Madrid beats Valencia 4-0, Villarreal up to second

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappe’s spectacular scoring run just keeps on going. Two more goals on Saturday helped Real Madrid…

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappe’s spectacular scoring run just keeps on going.

Two more goals on Saturday helped Real Madrid to a 4-0 win against Valencia, which extended its lead at the top of La Liga to seven points.

On a day when the France striker showed off his golden boot award for European soccer’s top scorer last season, he took his tally this term to 21 goals in 17 games for club and country.

It is the kind of form that will likely put him in contention for a first Ballon d’Or award next year. It is also putting Madrid in contention for top honors.

The Spanish giant is clear of second-placed Villarreal, but third-placed Barcelona can cut the lead at the top to five points if it can beat Elche on Sunday.

Mbappe scored from the penalty spot in the 19th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu and doubled Madrid’s lead in the 31st.

When Madrid won a second penalty before halftime, it was Vinicius Jr who stepped up to take it – but his effort was saved by Valencia goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala.

Moments later, Madrid had its third when Jude Bellingham struck from outside the area.

Alvaro Carreras completed the victory in the 82nd.

Villarreal up to second

Villarreal scored three goals in nine minutes to rout Rayo Vallecano 4-0 and move up to second in the standings.

Villarreal led 1-0 by halftime after Gerard Moreno’s 22nd-minute goal and then unleashed a flurry after the break.

Alberto Moleiro doubled the lead in the 56th, and two minutes later it was 3-0 when Santiago Comesana struck.

Ayoze Perez completed the rout in the 65th.

The victory left Villarreal on 23 points, one ahead of third-placed Barcelona.

Griezmann landmark

Antoine Griezmann scored his 200th La Liga goal to round off a 3-0 win Atletico Madrid against Sevilla.

The France international, who is in his second spell at Atletico and has also played in Spain’s top flight for Real Sociedad and Barcelona, struck in the 90th minute to claim his landmark goal.

Atletico is fourth and level with Barcelona after the win against Sevilla. Julian Alvarez’s penalty in the 64th provided the breakthrough before Thiago Almada and Griezmann added the other goals.

Jon Gorrotxategi scored in added time to seal a 3-2 win for Sociedad against Athletic Bilbao.

Sociedad had twice led through Brais Mendez and Goncalo Guedes, but Bilbao equalized each time — through Gorka Guruzeta and Robert Navarro.

Gorrotxategi’s winner in the second minute of added time came too late for Bilbao to respond for a third time.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.