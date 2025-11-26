Viktor Dadason, 17, scores for Copenhagen as teenagers shine in the Champions League

COPENHAGEN (AP) — In a season of star teenagers in the Champions League, 17-year-old Viktor Dadason scored again for Copenhagen…

COPENHAGEN (AP) — In a season of star teenagers in the Champions League, 17-year-old Viktor Dadason scored again for Copenhagen on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3 Iceland youth international found space in the Kairat Almaty goalmouth to head a bouncing ball and open the scoring in the 26th minute.

Dadason already was the third-youngest scorer in the Champions League ‘s 34-season history last month in Copenhagen’s 4-2 loss at Borussia Dortmund. Only Ansu Fati and Lamine Yamal were younger when they scored for Barcelona.

Dadason’s latest goal on his first Champions League start came one night after 18-year-old Brazil forward Estevão starred and scored for Chelsea in a 3-0 win over Barcelona. Estevão eclipsed Yamal, who is still just 18.

Arsenal’s 15-year-old Max Dowman set a Champions League record this month as the youngest player ever in the competition coming on as a substitute in 3-0 win at Slavia Prague.

