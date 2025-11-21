Vegas visits Anaheim after Eichel’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (10-4-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-7-1, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10…

Vegas Golden Knights (10-4-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-7-1, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Anaheim Ducks after Jack Eichel scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 4-1 win against the Utah Mammoth.

Anaheim has a 13-7-1 record overall and a 2-1-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks have gone 5-2-1 in games decided by a goal.

Vegas has a 3-0-3 record in Pacific Division play and a 10-4-6 record overall. The Golden Knights are 1-2-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Ducks won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime. Leo Carlsson scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has six goals and 17 assists for the Ducks. Carlsson has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Pavel Dorofeyev has 11 goals and five assists for the Golden Knights. Ivan Barbashev has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

