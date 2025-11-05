Vegas hosts Tampa Bay in a non-conference matchup

Tampa Bay Lightning (6-5-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (7-2-3, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday,…

Tampa Bay Lightning (6-5-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (7-2-3, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Tampa Bay Lightning in a non-conference matchup.

Vegas has a 4-1-1 record at home and a 7-2-3 record overall. The Golden Knights have a 1-1-1 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Tampa Bay has a 6-5-2 record overall and a 3-2-2 record in road games. The Lightning have a 1-4-1 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams play this season. The Lightning won 2-1 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl has five goals and six assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Jake Guentzel has five goals and seven assists for the Lightning. Anthony Cirelli has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Lightning: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

