Vancouver and Columbus face off in non-conference matchup

Columbus Blue Jackets (7-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (7-8, in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday,…

Columbus Blue Jackets (7-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (7-8, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -115, Blue Jackets -105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup.

Vancouver has gone 2-4-0 at home and 7-8 overall. The Canucks have a 6-1-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Columbus has a 4-3-0 record in road games and a 7-6 record overall. The Blue Jackets have gone 3-0-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiefer Sherwood has nine goals for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has six goals and seven assists for the Blue Jackets. Denton Mateychuk has scored three goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.