Utah’s Keller speaks about the loss of his father

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Utah Mammoth captain Clayton Keller wanted to play in his hometown two days after his father,…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Utah Mammoth captain Clayton Keller wanted to play in his hometown two days after his father, Bryan, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Thanksgiving Day.

Before Saturday night’s game, the Blues displayed a photo of Keller and his father, who was 64, on the scoreboard and held a moment of silence.

The Mammoth lost 1-0 to the Blues.

Keller spoke after the game for the first time since his father’s death.

“For me and my family, a big thanks to the Blues for everything they did tonight,” an emotional Keller said. “They didn’t have to do that.”

Keller also played Friday in Dallas, but did not record a point in the 4-3 loss to the Stars.

The Stars honored him by naming him as the first star.

“That’s what is unbelievable about hockey,” Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said. “There’s unbelievable people in this game. It comes from the right place, from the heart.

“We were hoping to get the two points tonight for Kells. It is what it is.”

It was important for Keller to play, especially in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center. Family members, including his mother and grandmother, were in attendance.

“There’s lot of memories at this rink. I remember growing up and coming to games here, sitting my dad’s lap and my grandpa’s lap,” Keller said. “I admired those players and wanting to be out there.

“So, it’s definitely been a tough couple of days. I couldn’t have done it without my family and my teammates. They had my back always. I care for them.”

The 27-year-old Keller has played all 10 of his NHL seasons with the Arizona-Utah franchise and was named captain before last season, when the club moved to Salt Lake City. The seventh overall pick in the 2016 draft and four-time All-Star was a 30-goal scorer each of the past three seasons, including career highs last season with 60 assists and 90 points. He has 21 points this season, including eight goals.

He said he appreciates all the support he’s been given.

“First off, the coaching staff, the management have been unbelievable,” Keller said. “It’s beyond words.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.