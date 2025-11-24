Utah faces Golden State on 3-game road slide

Utah Jazz (5-11, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (9-9, eighth in the Western Conference) San Francisco;…

Utah Jazz (5-11, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (9-9, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -13.5; over/under is 239.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Golden State looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Warriors are 8-5 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 27.2 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 5.8.

The Jazz have gone 2-8 against Western Conference opponents. Utah averages 17.0 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Warriors’ 16.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 15.6 per game the Jazz give up. The Jazz’s 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (47.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler III is averaging 20.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 38 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 29.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Jazz. Keyonte George is averaging 27 points and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 112.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Jazz: 3-7, averaging 118.6 points, 45.3 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.3 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: De’Anthony Melton: out (knee), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (knee).

Jazz: Georges Niang: out (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

