Utah and Vegas hit the ice in Western Conference play

Vegas Golden Knights (10-4-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (11-8-3, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth and the Vegas Golden Knights square off in Western Conference action.

Utah has a 6-2-1 record at home and an 11-8-3 record overall. The Mammoth have a -1 scoring differential, with 66 total goals scored and 67 allowed.

Vegas is 5-1-4 in road games and 10-4-7 overall. The Golden Knights have gone 1-2-1 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 4-1. Jack Eichel scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has eight goals and 12 assists for the Mammoth. John-Jason Peterka has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Pavel Dorofeyev has 11 goals and five assists for the Golden Knights. Braeden Bowman has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 4-2-4, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.