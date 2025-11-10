Utah and Minnesota meet for conference showdown

Minnesota Timberwolves (6-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (3-6, 11th in the Western Conference) Salt Lake City;…

Minnesota Timberwolves (6-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (3-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -7.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits Utah in Western Conference action Monday.

Utah finished 17-65 overall, 8-44 in Western Conference action and 10-31 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Jazz averaged 111.9 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.

Minnesota went 49-33 overall, 11-5 in Northwest Division play and 24-17 on the road last season. The Timberwolves gave up 109.3 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 137-97 in the last matchup on Nov. 8. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 37 points, and Keyonte George led the Jazz with 18 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Georges Niang: day to day (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

