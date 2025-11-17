Unwell Asalanka and Fernando ruled out of tri-series in Pakistan, Shanaka to lead Sri Lanka

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Sri Lanka white-ball captain Charith Asalanka and fast bowler Asitha Fernando have been ruled out of…

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Sri Lanka white-ball captain Charith Asalanka and fast bowler Asitha Fernando have been ruled out of the T20 tri-series in Pakistan due to illness.

Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement on Monday that Dasun Shanaka will lead the side in the tournament which also features Zimbabwe.

Top-order batter Pavan Rathnayake, who made ODI debut in the third and final game against Pakistan on Sunday, has been added into the T20 squad.

Pakistan completed a 3-0 series sweep of Sri Lanka with a clinical six-wicket victory in their third and final ODI in which Rathnayake made 32 off 37 balls.

Host Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the opening match of the tri-series on Tuesday in which all the three teams play against each other twice with top two qualifying for the Nov. 29 final. Rawalpindi will host all the seven games.

SLC said Asalanka and Fernando will return home to “ensure they receive proper care and sufficient time to recover ahead of future assignments.”

The tri-series will serve as build up for next year’s T20 World Cup for which Zimbabwe has qualified after missing out on the last edition in 2024.

Sri Lanka’s white-ball tour was in doubt after its players wanted to leave the country when a suicide bomber killed 12 people outside a court in Islamabad last week, hours before the first ODI in nearby Rawalpindi.

However, SLC directed the team to continue the tour after it was reassured about security by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

