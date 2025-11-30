Undav scores again but it’s not enough as 10-man Hamburg stuns Stuttgart in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Fabio Vieira scored in stoppage time as Hamburger SV shocked Stuttgart 2-1 in the promoted team’s third…

BERLIN (AP) — Fabio Vieira scored in stoppage time as Hamburger SV shocked Stuttgart 2-1 in the promoted team’s third Bundesliga win of the season on Sunday.

Stuttgart was pushing for a late winner against Hamburg’s 10 men, but Angelo Stiller’s free kick went straight to an opponent and Fabio Baldé raced clear on the left before just about getting the ball to Vieira, who sent the home fans wild by shooting inside the left post in the 94th minute.

Hamburg had been hanging on after the 18-year-old Norwegian Alexander Rössing-Lelesiit’s sending off in the 81st with his second yellow card for a late challenge on Josha Vagnoman.

Rössing-Lelesiit had done brilliantly to set up Robert Glatzel for the opener in the 17th when he moved past several defenders and kept his footing after a foul to set up his better-placed teammate.

The 29-year-old Deniz Undav was initially rested with other key players after Stuttgart’s Europa League win over Go Ahead Eagles on Thursday, but he made his entrance in the 40th minute for the injured Chris Führich.

Undav pounced on the rebound to equalize in the 54th after Daniel Heuer Fernandes saved Jamie Leweling’s initial effort.

It was the Germany forward’s sixth goal in three league games for Stuttgart, coming after he set up two in the 4-0 win at Go Ahead Eagles.

But Vieira had the final say.

Wolfsburg frustrated

Michy Batshuayi scored a stoppage-time penalty to earn Eintracht Frankfurt a 1-1 draw against visiting Wolfsburg, which was on a four-game losing streak and playing its second game under interim coach Daniel Bauer after firing its coach and sporting director.

Frankfurt clearly missed the injured Jonathan Burkardt as it couldn’t create goal-scoring opportunities. Wolfsburg’s Aaron Zehnter scored against the run of play with a volley in the 67th.

Burkardt, who has 11 goals in 17 games since joining Frankfurt from Mainz, suffered a calf injury in the team’s 3-0 midweek home loss to Atalanta in the Champions League, and is expected to be out for the rest of the year.

Fellow forwards Can Uzun and Hugo Larsson are also injured.

Frankfurt got its break in stoppage time when Denis Vavro was penalized after a VAR check for a foul on Arthur Theate’s foot. Batshuayi wasn’t put off by the Wolfsburg players’ attempted distractions and he rifled the ball in off the underside of the crossbar for his first Bundesliga goal of the season.

Mainz bottom

Freiburg romped to a 4-0 win over 10-man Mainz in the late game.

The visitors were already two goals down when Paul Nebel was shown a red card for catching Philipp Lienhart’s shin with the sole of his boot in the 28th minute.

Mainz is bottom after its eighth defeat.

Bayern Munich leads after 12 rounds and set a new record Saturday for leading after 44 consecutive rounds including last season.

Protests continue

It has been the second consecutive weekend of fans staying quiet for the first 12 minutes of games in protest against German government proposals to tighten security around games with the possible use of personalized tickets, increased surveillance including face-recognition software and centralized stadium bans for alleged troublesome fans.

The proposals are to be discussed at an interior ministry conference from Dec. 3-5.

