Turner scores, Thorns beat Wave 1-0 after extra time, advance to playoff semifinals

Reilyn Turner scored the lone goal in the 94th minute and helped the Portland Thorns to a 1-0 extra time…

Reilyn Turner scored the lone goal in the 94th minute and helped the Portland Thorns to a 1-0 extra time victory over the San Diego Wave in the quarterfinals of the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs on Sunday.

After it finished scoreless in regulation, the 23-year-old forward found herself unmarked at the back post when Olivia Moultrie lofted a pass across the face of goal.

Turner punched the Thorns’ ticket to the semifinals with a thumping header in front of 19,309 fans at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon.

Prior to the goal, the Thorns’ best chance of the game fell to Moultrie in the 44th minute. Moultrie received the ball in space eight yards out, but, with just the Wave goalkeeper to beat, her shot thudded against the post.

Wave defender Kennedy Wesley cracked the crossbar with a speculative shot from outside the box in the 74th minute. Moments later, Portland goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold had to tip a long-range shot from Kenza Dali over the bar.

As the match headed to extra time, few opportunities presented themselves for either team until Turner’s breakthrough.

After going behind, the Wave struggled to muster much of a response and created just four chances in the final 26 minutes of extra time.

San Diego dominated possession with 60% but the game finished with both teams level on shots with 19 apiece.

The No. 3 seed Thorns will now travel to take on the No. 2 seed Washington Spirit the semifinals.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.