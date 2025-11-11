Turkey and Galatasaray player among 1,024 suspended in widening soccer betting scandal

ISTANBUL (AP) — More than 1,000 players were suspended by the Turkish Football Federation in a widening betting scandal, including…

ISTANBUL (AP) — More than 1,000 players were suspended by the Turkish Football Federation in a widening betting scandal, including national team defender Eren Elmali who has been a Champions League regular for Galatasaray this season.

Elmali published a statement late Monday to explain his involvement in the case after he was pulled from the Turkey squad preparing to play World Cup qualifying games against Spain and Bulgaria.

The 25-year-old Elmali posted on Instagram that he bet on a game about five years ago that did not involve his own team. He joined Galatasaray this year.

Elmali and his Galatasaray teammate Metehan Baltaci are among 1,024 players on a list published on Monday by the Turkish federation who have been referred to a disciplinary commission.

The federation said third- and fourth-tier divisions are shut down for two weeks, but games in the Super League — led by defending champion Galatasaray — and second tier will continue.

Turkish soccer has been rocked by investigations into alleged widespread betting by referees, and now players, on games which is prohibited by FIFA.

More than 150 referees are alleged to have bet on games, including seven who are approved to handle top-level games and 15 top-level assistants.

The president of top-tier club Eyupspor and the former owner of Kasımpasa have been implicated and questioned.

“Our duty is to elevate Turkish football to its rightful place and to purge it of all its filth,” federation resident İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu said at a news conference two weeks ago.

Turkish soccer has enjoyed a revival in recent years.

The country will co-host the men’s 2032 European Championship with Italy, the national team reached the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, and Istanbul has been picked by UEFA to stage several finals in European club competitions.

