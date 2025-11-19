Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amite 70, Maurepas 55
Barbe 72, Midland 36
Basile 74, Alexandria Country Day 63
Belaire 49, Prairieville 47
Bonnabel 72, Discovery 55
Buckeye 55, Merryville 37
Calvary Baptist Academy 84, Rayville 40
Castor 73, Calvin 43
Central Private 49, Helix Mentorship Academy 33
Choudrant 68, West Ouachita 48
Claiborne Christian 80, Downsville 54
Collegiate Baton Rouge 60, Broadmoor 59
De La Salle 66, Ponchatoula 27
Delhi Charter 55, General Trass (Lake Providence) 25
ESA 39, Northside Christian 33
Evangel Christian Academy 44, Ringgold 33
Georgetown 75, Delta Charter 37
Gibsland-Coleman 74, Quitman 72
Glen Oaks 56, Holden 43
Grace Christian 45, Dodson 34
Hackberry 46, Pickering 36
Hannan 52, Brother Martin 46
Hathaway 76, Starks 66
Haughton 84, Magnolia Excellence 15
Jefferson Rise 74, Landry/Walker 72
John Curtis Christian 88, Crescent City 51
Lena Northwood 52, Avoyelles Charter 43
Loyola Prep 73, B.T. Washington 58
Madison 67, Vidalia 27
Natchitoches Central 81, Hicks 46
Negreet 76, Ebarb 36
North Webster 63, Plain Dealing 14
Ouachita Christian 51, Harrisonburg 27
Pineville 57, Grant 21
Plainview 67, Pitkin 53
Providence Classical 52, Converse 35
Rapides 60, St. Joseph 52
Reeves 74, Oak Hill 65
Riverdale 51, Chalmette 51
Rosepine 61, Stanley 60
Saline 83, Doyline 56
Salmen 59, D’Iberville, Miss. 54
Sarah T. Reed 63, New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 14
South Terrebonne 30, Pope John Paul 28
St. Augustine 65, McMain 25
St. Martinville 57, Acadiana 49
Sterlington 65, Ouachita Parish 57
Sulphur 84, Fairview 48
University 75, Tara 55
West Jefferson 57, Carver 46
Woodlawn (BR) 72, Northeast 36
Zachary 75, Slidell 38
Zwolle 64, Simsboro 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Port Allen vs. RHS, ppd.
