Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Amite 70, Maurepas 55 Barbe 72, Midland 36 Basile 74, Alexandria Country Day 63 Belaire 49, Prairieville…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amite 70, Maurepas 55

Barbe 72, Midland 36

Basile 74, Alexandria Country Day 63

Belaire 49, Prairieville 47

Bonnabel 72, Discovery 55

Buckeye 55, Merryville 37

Calvary Baptist Academy 84, Rayville 40

Castor 73, Calvin 43

Central Private 49, Helix Mentorship Academy 33

Central Private 49, Mentorship Academy 33

Choudrant 68, West Ouachita 48

Claiborne Christian 80, Downsville 54

Collegiate Baton Rouge 60, Broadmoor 59

De La Salle 66, Ponchatoula 27

Delhi Charter 55, General Trass (Lake Providence) 25

ESA 39, Northside Christian 33

Evangel Christian Academy 44, Ringgold 33

Georgetown 75, Delta Charter 37

Gibsland-Coleman 74, Quitman 72

Glen Oaks 56, Holden 43

Grace Christian 45, Dodson 34

Hackberry 46, Pickering 36

Hannan 52, Brother Martin 46

Hathaway 76, Starks 66

Haughton 84, Magnolia Excellence 15

Jefferson Rise 74, Landry/Walker 72

John Curtis Christian 88, Crescent City 51

Lena Northwood 52, Avoyelles Charter 43

Loyola Prep 73, B.T. Washington 58

Madison 67, Vidalia 27

Natchitoches Central 81, Hicks 46

Negreet 76, Ebarb 36

North Webster 63, Plain Dealing 14

Ouachita Christian 51, Harrisonburg 27

Pineville 57, Grant 21

Plainview 67, Pitkin 53

Providence Classical 52, Converse 35

Rapides 60, St. Joseph 52

Reeves 74, Oak Hill 65

Riverdale 51, Chalmette 51

Rosepine 61, Stanley 60

Saline 83, Doyline 56

Salmen 59, D’Iberville, Miss. 54

Sarah T. Reed 63, New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 14

South Terrebonne 30, Pope John Paul 28

St. Augustine 65, McMain 25

St. Martinville 57, Acadiana 49

Sterlington 65, Ouachita Parish 57

Sulphur 84, Fairview 48

University 75, Tara 55

West Jefferson 57, Carver 46

Woodlawn (BR) 72, Northeast 36

Zachary 75, Slidell 38

Zwolle 64, Simsboro 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Port Allen vs. RHS, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.