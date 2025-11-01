Troy Terry scores twice as Ducks beat Red Wings 5-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

Leo Carlsson had a goal and three assists and Mason McTavish and Chris Kreider also scored for the Ducks. Lukas Dostal had 28 saves.

Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist each for the Red Wings, who came into the game on a three-game winning streak. John Gibson had 27 saves for Detroit. DeBrincat’s goal came on the power play.

Terry opened his scoring for the Ducks in the first period with a short-handed wrist shot 4:53 into the period, assisted by Drew Helleson and Carlsson. He added an empty-net goal with 2:32 remaining.

Kreider’s fifth of the season came just 55 seconds into the third period and gave the Ducks a 4-2 lead.

Up next

Ducks: Host the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.

Red Wings: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.