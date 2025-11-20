Trail Blazers visit Warriors Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Portland Trail Blazers (6-9, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (9-8, eighth in the Western Conference) San…

Portland Trail Blazers (6-9, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (9-8, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -6.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors take on the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Warriors are 8-4 in Western Conference games. Golden State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Trail Blazers have gone 6-6 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is seventh in the Western Conference with 45.0 rebounds per game led by Donovan Clingan averaging 10.0.

The Warriors are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers score 6.5 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up (114.2).

The teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 139-119 on Oct. 25, with Deni Avdija scoring 26 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12 points for the Warriors. Quinten Post is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 33.0 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 119.3 points, 46.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: day to day (illness), Jimmy Butler III: day to day (back), De’Anthony Melton: out (knee), Al Horford: day to day (rest), Stephen Curry: day to day (ankle), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (knee).

Trail Blazers: Robert Williams III: day to day (rest), Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: day to day (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Shaedon Sharpe: day to day (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.