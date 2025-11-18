Toronto plays Philadelphia on 4-game win streak

Toronto Raptors (9-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7…

Toronto Raptors (9-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Philadelphia.

The 76ers are 4-1 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 17.2 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 5.1.

The Raptors are 8-2 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto ranks third in the league with 29.9 assists per game led by Immanuel Quickley averaging 6.1.

The 76ers average 118.5 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 115.1 the Raptors give up. The Raptors average 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the 76ers give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 130-120 on Nov. 9. Maxey scored 31 points to help lead the 76ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is averaging 32.5 points and 7.7 assists for the 76ers. Quentin Grimes is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 blocks for the Raptors. Quickley is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 116.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points per game.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 119.1 points, 43.7 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Adem Bona: out (ankle), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee).

Raptors: Ochai Agbaji: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

