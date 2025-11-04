Toronto plays Milwaukee in conference showdown

Milwaukee Bucks (4-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (3-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30…

Milwaukee Bucks (4-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (3-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -4.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Milwaukee in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Toronto finished 30-52 overall, 21-31 in Eastern Conference action and 18-23 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Raptors shot 45.8% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Milwaukee went 48-34 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Bucks averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 36.2 bench points last season.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Raptors 122-116 in their last matchup on Oct. 24. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 31 points, and Brandon Ingram led the Raptors with 29 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back).

Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

