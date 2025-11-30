Toronto faces New York, aims for 5th straight road win

Toronto Raptors (14-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (12-6, third in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Toronto Raptors (14-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (12-6, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -7.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hits the road against New York trying to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Knicks are 3-0 against the rest of their division. New York is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 32.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 9.0.

The Raptors are 3-1 against the rest of their division. Toronto is fifth in the NBA scoring 54.0 points per game in the paint led by Scottie Barnes averaging 10.3.

The Knicks are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors average 118.8 points per game, 4.8 more than the 114.0 the Knicks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 29.1 points and 6.2 assists for the Knicks. Miles McBride is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Barnes is averaging 19.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, five assists and 1.6 blocks for the Raptors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 122.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Raptors: 9-0, averaging 118.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Landry Shamet: out (shoulder), OG Anunoby: out (hamstring).

Raptors: RJ Barrett: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.