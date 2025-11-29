Tippett, Michkov each score twice to lead the Flyers past the Devils 5-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Owen Tippett scored two goals and added an assist in the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 win over…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Owen Tippett scored two goals and added an assist in the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.

The loss was the first at home for New Jersey this season. The Devils are now 9-1-1 at the Prudential Center.

Matvei Michkov scored twice in the second period and Trevor Zegras also scored to give the Flyers a 4-1 lead. Travis Konecny had two assists.

Tippett scored for the first time in eight games and Michkov led the Flyers with six shots on goal.

Philadelphia’s defense against one of the league’s top scoring teams was impressive. The Flyers blocked 23 shots in front of goalie Dan Vladar, five coming from defenseman Nick Seeler.

The Flyers have won three straight on this road trip.

Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist for the Devils and Simon Nemec and Timo Meier scored a goal apiece. Jesper Bratt contributed two assists. Nemec became the fifth defensemen in team history with six goals in a calendar month.

Nico Hischier recorded an assist for his 10th point in the Devils last five games.

Meier, who had five shots on goal, scored his ninth goal of the season and fourth in the last five games.

Vladar stopped 29 shots for the Flyers for his 10th win of the season.

Jacob Markstrom had 27 saves for New Jersey.

Up next

Flyers: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

Devils: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

