Timberwolves clear Anthony Edwards for contact activity on court, still out vs. Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been cleared for contact activities on the court, with the three-time All-Star not quite ready for game action one week after he strained his right hamstring.

The Timberwolves announced that Edwards would remain out for their game at Brooklyn on Monday, as he continues to progress through his rehabilitation program. Minnesota plays at New York on Wednesday and hosts Utah on Friday, followed by back-to-back road games at Sacramento on Sunday and Utah next Monday.

Edwards was injured about three minutes into the team’s home opener on Oct. 26 against Indiana. The sixth-year player will miss his fourth straight game, his most absences in four seasons. He played in 72 of 82 games in 2021-22.

