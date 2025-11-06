Timberwolves and Jazz meet Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Utah Jazz (3-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-4, eighth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Friday, 8…

Utah Jazz (3-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-4, eighth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves play the Utah Jazz in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Minnesota went 49-33 overall and 11-5 in Northwest Division play a season ago. The Timberwolves allowed opponents to score 109.3 points per game and shoot 46.0% from the field last season.

Utah went 17-65 overall and 3-13 in Northwest Division play during the 2024-25 season. The Jazz gave up 121.2 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Jazz: Georges Niang: day to day (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

