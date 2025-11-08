Tim Stutzle scores in overtime to give the Senators a 3-2 win over the Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Ottawa Senators tried and failed to play keep-away with a one-goal lead and had to go…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Ottawa Senators tried and failed to play keep-away with a one-goal lead and had to go to overtime to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday.

While the Senators neglected to post a shot on goal in the third period until only 1:26 remained, the Flyers got a game-tying goal from Jamie Drysdale to send the game into overtime. Then Tim Stutzle reached a loose puck and scored with 1:41 left in OT.

Ottawa (7-5-3) went without a shot from 2:43 remaining in the second period until Dylan Cozens’ attempt with 1:26 left, his team up 2-1 at the time. They started fast with 37-year-old David Perron passing to a wide-open Stutzle, and he had an easy time snapping a shot past Flyers goalie Sam Ersson 5:14 into the game.

Only 1:05 later, former Flyers captain Claude Giroux, also 37, fed winger Michael Amadio, and he went right down an unprotected slot to slip the puck past Ersson for a 2-0 Senators lead.

The Flyers (8-5-2) got on the board when Matvei Michkov spun away from Ottawa defender Jake Sanderson, then cut through the slot and put one home at 11:23 of the second to bring the Flyers to within 2-1.

It was Michkov’s second goal in two games, after he’d gone the previous nine without one.

While goalie Linus Ullmark (20 saves) worked to keep that score intact into the third, his club switched to a pure defensive effort in the third period.

That worked only until Drysdale found a loose puck in the slot and rebounded it home with 10:05 left in regulation to tie the game.

Up next

Senators: Get right back into action Sunday night, hosting the Utah Mammoth for the first of a four-game Ottawa homestand.

Philadelphia: Will host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

