Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= FHSAA Playoffs= 4A-7A FIT= North Quarterfinal= Chiles 41, Palm Harbor University 24 South Quarterfinal= Palm Beach Gardens 29,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

FHSAA Playoffs=

4A-7A FIT=

North Quarterfinal=

Chiles 41, Palm Harbor University 24

South Quarterfinal=

Palm Beach Gardens 29, St. Lucie Centennial 8

Royal Palm Beach 32, Palm Beach Lakes 0

1A-3A FIT=

South Quarterfinal=

Oasis (FL) 24, Inlet Grove 0

Class 3A=

Region III Quarterfinal=

Booker (FL) 75, Mulberry 0

Class 2A=

Region IV Quarterfinal=

Immaculata-La Salle 42, Somerset Academy Silver Palms 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.