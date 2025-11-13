Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
FHSAA Playoffs=
4A-7A FIT=
North Quarterfinal=
Chiles 41, Palm Harbor University 24
South Quarterfinal=
Palm Beach Gardens 29, St. Lucie Centennial 8
Royal Palm Beach 32, Palm Beach Lakes 0
1A-3A FIT=
South Quarterfinal=
Oasis (FL) 24, Inlet Grove 0
Class 3A=
Region III Quarterfinal=
Booker (FL) 75, Mulberry 0
Class 2A=
Region IV Quarterfinal=
Immaculata-La Salle 42, Somerset Academy Silver Palms 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
