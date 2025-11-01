Thunder play the Pelicans on 6-game win streak

New Orleans Pelicans (0-4, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6-0, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma…

New Orleans Pelicans (0-4, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6-0, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City aims to keep its six-game win streak going when the Thunder take on New Orleans.

Oklahoma City finished 68-14 overall, 39-13 in Western Conference games and 36-6 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Thunder averaged 120.5 points per game last season, 51.1 in the paint, 21.9 off of turnovers and 16.1 on fast breaks.

New Orleans went 21-61 overall and 13-38 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points per game last season, 16.5 on free throws and 36 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: day to day (back), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: out (wrist), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Pelicans: Kevon Looney: out (knee), Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

