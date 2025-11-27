Thunder host Suns Friday for NBA Cup group stage matchup

Phoenix Suns (12-7, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (18-1, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma City;…

Phoenix Suns (12-7, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (18-1, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -14.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns travel to face the Phoenix Suns in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Thunder are 14-1 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City is second in the Western Conference scoring 122.1 points while shooting 48.7% from the field.

The Suns have gone 11-6 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 122.1 points per game the Thunder score are 9.5 more points than the Suns allow (112.6). The Suns average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than the Thunder give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Devin Booker is averaging 26 points and 6.9 assists for the Suns. Mark Williams is averaging 21 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 10-0, averaging 122.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.1 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 116.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Aaron Wiggins: day to day (thigh), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: day to day (wrist), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Suns: Ryan Dunn: day to day (wrist), Grayson Allen: day to day (quadriceps), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

